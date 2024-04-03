Getty Images

Rebel Wilson is getting candid about her love life in her new memoir “Rebel Rising.”

In an excerpt posted by DailyMail.com, the actress writes that the person she lost her virginity to at 35 was actor Mickey Gooch Jr.

Her “Pitch Perfect” co-star Hana Mae Lee set them up, and she ended up hooking up with Mickey while they were both working on the movie “How to Be Single.”

Rebel even has a message for her ex in the book: “And, Micks, I know this might be news to you if you are reading this, but yes I lost my virginity to you.”

Rebel went on to say that her mom was diagnosed with breast cancer, which made her realize, “Life IS short.”

“I didn’t want to live my life without experiencing sex. Experiencing love,” she wrote. “I put it out into the universe that I was finally ready. I was going to feel the fear and just do it. I was going to slut it up with the next guy that came along — who also seemed like a suitable marriage candidate.”

She described Gooch, son of multimillionaire banker Michael Gooch, as “chiseled” and “sexy” with a mansion overlooking the ocean.