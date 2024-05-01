Getty Images

“Dancing with the Stars” alum William Levy, 43, and his actress wife Elizabeth Gutiérrez, 45, have gone their separate ways after 20 years together.

Elizabeth confirmed the split in an interview with Hola!

She said, “I always bet on my relationship. I loved William, I think it’s no secret that he was the love of my life as I always bet and wanted to show us as we were.

“Currently, we are not together. On my part, it was never for lack of love,” Gutiérrez pointed out. “I think I’m not the same girl I was 20 years ago when he met me. What we want at this moment is different. I will always love him, I will always wish him the best, and as I have always said, being with me or not, I want to see him happy.”

While she wanted to stay in their marriage, she noted, “There are things that, if they don’t change, you have to change. And that was the option I had to take.”

As for the possibility of a reconciliation, Elizabeth was leaving it up to a higher power.

She explained, “I really feel, at this moment, that I’m in the middle of the ocean, and I’m surviving. My children are at peace because William is an excellent father, and the love from both of us is not lacking, so they are fine and will be fine. Obviously, it wasn’t ideal for either of us, but things happen, and you have to move on. You have to show that even if you feel defeated in some way, you have to keep your head held high and move forward.”

The two are parents to Christopher, 18, and Kailey, 14.

Elizabeth revealed that they didn’t break up for “superficial reasons.” She emphasized, “My decisions are my own. I make them, I know when, and that’s why maybe they see me at peace, happy, because I know I couldn’t give more. I gave everything.”

The separation news comes just two months after police were called to their home for a domestic disturbance, People reports.