Melissa McCarthy Responds to Barbra Streisand’s Ozempic Comment: ‘I Win the Day’

Melissa McCarthy reacted to Barbra Streisand’s Ozempic comment with a cute Instagram video.

On Monday, Melissa posted photos of herself with famed director Adam Shankman at the 2024 Center Theatre Group Gala.

Barbra wrote “Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?”

The weight-related comment received criticism online, and Streisand later explained it was meant as a compliment.

Clearly, Melissa took it as one, based on her new video.

Dressed in a floral print and holding a copy of the magazine “Barbra: Celebrating an Icon,” she says, “The takeaway: Barbra Streisand knows I exist, she reached out to me, and she thought I looked gooood!”

The “Unfrosted” star continued, “I win the day.”

In the caption, she wrote, “@barbrastreisand fan club members only!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

The video follows Melissa’s initial comment to TMZ. This week, she told the site, "I think Barbra is a treasure and I love her."