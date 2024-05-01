‘The Ultimatum’ Alum April Marie Expecting Baby #2

Instagram

“The Ultimatum” alum April Marie and her boyfriend Cody Cooper have another baby on the way!

On Tuesday, April announced that she is pregnant with their second child. She is due in August.

Along with posting a video of her and Cooper on the beach with their daughter Mila, 8 months, Marie wrote on Instagram, “SURPRISE. I don't know how we managed to keep this a secret for so long… but this 2024 we become a family of 4!"

In another post, April and Cody wrote, “Our little baby Mila is gonna be a BIG SISTER! 👑🤍 So emotional finally sharing this today especially after keeping it a secret for so long!!! 🥹”

“We’re overwhelmed with joy and so very appreciative of all of the love and excitement we’ve received from everyone. The excitement we have for Mila to have a best friend so close in age is unreal. I know Cody is an actual twin, so consider this his Irish twins! 😂” they went on.

April had a sweet message for Cody, writing, “I love you & this life we’ve created beyond words. I thank God for you & our beautiful babies every day… And now the 3 of you will forever be my little bit of heaven on earth. ❤️☁️”

The baby will arrive around the same time that Mila celebrates her first birthday. The couple wrote, “August 2024, here we go again. 👏🏼 Except this time, planning a 1st birthday & another visit back to the hospital. 🎂”

April and Cody have been together for two years.

Marie appeared on the first season of “The Ultimatum” with then-boyfriend Jack Cunningham, but they called it quits after the season finale.