Getty Images

Jerry Seinfeld brought his family along to the L.A. premiere of “Unfrosted,” just one day after his 70th birthday!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with Jerry and wished him a happy birthday. Seinfeld thanked him and replied, “Seventy, I can’t explain it.”

Robert asked how he celebrated, saying, “Did you get on the surfboard and catch that wave? I know that was a dream for you.”

Jerry told him, “It was a dream. I caught a couple of waves… well, a little bit. A little bit, yeah.”

As for what birthdays typically look like in the Seinfeld household, the comedian shared, “Italian food. Period. We had eight different kinds of pizza. What else do you need?”

Jerry explained how he prefers letters over gifts. “Writing letters, that's our Seinfeld tradition. We had gifts in the beginning and then… I don't know how I thought of that. It's the powerful meaning thing. You will save every one of those letters ’cause each age they think and write about different things.”

Melvin also congratulated him on the release of “Unfrosted,” and Seinfeld replied, “Thank you. It's really funny that people congratulate you — like you're getting married or something for making a movie… But everyone's been saying it. It's very nice.”

Melvin insisted, “It's a major accomplishment. You wrote it, you directed it.”

Jerry conceded, “It really is. I didn't know how hard it was. It's a big thing to do.”

The star, whose family joined him for the event, told Melvin, “It does feel like a kind of graduation. At this point in my life to have accomplished this kind of thing... I feel different.”

Jerry's star-studded comedy with Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant, Amy Schumer and Christian Slater centers on the race between cereal rivals Kellogg's and Post to change breakfast... with a little pastry that came to be known as Pop-Tarts.

Jerry spearheaded the whole project, telling Melvin of bringing the cast together, “That was hard. You just have to call people. You would think there's people that do that for you. There aren't.”

Melvin asked, “You were calling people?” and Seinfeld confirmed, “I called every person… I said, ‘Hi, it's Jerry and I'm making a movie about the Pop-Tart and I don't think you're going to get another opportunity quite like this.”

The premiere was also star-studded, and included a red-carpet reunion with his "Seinfeld" co-star Michael Richards for the first time in eight years.

Mel asked Jerry, “Will we ever see a ‘Seinfeld’ reboot?” Jerry, never coy, said flatly, “No.”

And he also believes we may never see another heyday of filmmaking.

Melvin reminded him, “You said recently that movies are a dying breed.”

Jerry explained, “You see a movie that you like... you have to look for someone else who has seen it. It used to be we would all see the same things… but with Netflix you can reach a larger audience. The idea of making people get in a car to come see my movie? Why would I inconvenience people like that?”