Getty Images

Christian Slater, 54, and wife Brittany have a baby on the way!

People magazine reports Brittany debuted her baby bump in a floral gown at the “Unfrosted” premiere in L.A. on Wednesday. The actor's rep, however, has not returned People's request for comment.

Slater stood by her side, looking dapper in a dark suit and glasses.

This is the couple’s second child together. They are already the parents of a 4-year-old daughter. Christian also shares Jaden, 25, and Eliana, 22, with ex-wife Ryan Haddon.

Back in 2019, Christian opened up to People about his struggle with baby bottles.

“It’s cleaning those bottles — there’s so many pieces to break down with that stuff, it’s a milestone to get through it,” he said.

Slater went on to gush, “An official milestone is that she’s actually starting to really acknowledge us and smile, which is a big deal. Before, it would just be this involuntary thing. Now, she sees and smiles, and that’s a beautiful milestone.”