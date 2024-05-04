Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News May 04, 2024

Dannielynn Birkhead Rocks a Fresh 'Do at the Kentucky Derby — See How Grown Up!

Dannielynn at the Barnstable-Brown Mansion on May 3

The late Anna Nicole Smith's daughter with Larry Birkhead, Dannielynn Birkhead, turned heads Saturday at the 150th Kentucky Derby!

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Through the Years View Gallery
Proud papa Larry posted a picture of the two on Instagram, captioning it, "On the way to @kentuckyderby with Dannielynn after a great night at the Barnstable-Brown Gala and quick morning haircut or two."

Dannielynn, 17, was rocking a noticeably shorter 'do today than at Friday night's gala.

Radiant in red, Dannielynn was going for an homage to a favorite character. "Dannielynn’s dress was inspired by her favorite character Hino Eiji, Kamen Rider OOO TaJaDor combo -she made me write that 😆 -because that character had the same shoulders as the design of the dress she found ! 🤷‍♂️," Larry wrote.

The indulgent dad continued, "Hey whatever works, just trying to spend a little quality time as this weekend of traditions come to a close…"

Her red dress was the polar opposite of Friday's black ensemble, a gown once worn by Janet Jackson. Larry had purchased this outfit — and one more — at a Julien's Auctions event to raise money for charity.

Dannielynn last wore a Janet ensemble in 2022, when she and her dad met up with the enduring pop icon.

