Dannielynn Birkhead Rocks a Fresh 'Do at the Kentucky Derby — See How Grown Up!

Getty Images

The late Anna Nicole Smith's daughter with Larry Birkhead, Dannielynn Birkhead, turned heads Saturday at the 150th Kentucky Derby!

Proud papa Larry posted a picture of the two on Instagram, captioning it, "On the way to @kentuckyderby with Dannielynn after a great night at the Barnstable-Brown Gala and quick morning haircut or two."

Dannielynn, 17, was rocking a noticeably shorter 'do today than at Friday night's gala.

Radiant in red, Dannielynn was going for an homage to a favorite character. "Dannielynn’s dress was inspired by her favorite character Hino Eiji, Kamen Rider OOO TaJaDor combo -she made me write that 😆 -because that character had the same shoulders as the design of the dress she found ! 🤷‍♂️," Larry wrote.

The indulgent dad continued, "Hey whatever works, just trying to spend a little quality time as this weekend of traditions come to a close…"

Her red dress was the polar opposite of Friday's black ensemble, a gown once worn by Janet Jackson. Larry had purchased this outfit — and one more — at a Julien's Auctions event to raise money for charity.