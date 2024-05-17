Getty Images

Though Sean “Diddy” Combs and his ex, Cassie Ventura, settled their suit six months ago, surveillance footage has now surfaced of the rap mogul physically assaulting the singer in 2016.

In footage obtained by CNN, Cassie is seen leaving their hotel room and heading to an elevator at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City.

Combs is seen running in the hallway in search of Ventura in nothing but a towel.

Once he finds her at the elevator, Combs grabs Ventura by the neck and throws her to the ground. He then kicks her twice as she remains on the floor, motionless.

Combs is also seen grabbing Ventura by her hooded sweater and attempting to drag her toward a hotel room.

He seems to walk back to the hotel room with a bag in his hand.

Ventura eventually stands up and grabs a phone by the elevator.

Combs then returns and seemingly shoves Ventura, as seen on a mirror across the security camera.

Combs then sits down on a chair and grabs an object from the table and hurls it in Ventura’s direction.

Ventura has not commented on the footage, but her lawyer Douglas H. Wigdor said, “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

In her lawsuit, Ventura accused Combs of rape, physical abuse, and sex trafficking over the course of their 10-year relationship.

The lawsuit alleged that Combs raped Ventura “in her own home” when she tried to end their romantic relationship, “often punched, beat, kicked and stomped on Ms. Ventura, resulting in bruises, burst lips, black eyes and bleeding” and “forced Ms. Ventura to engage in sex acts with male sex workers while masturbating and filming the encounters.”

Though they settled, Diddy’s lawyer Ben Brafman insisted that it was not an admission of guilt. He said, “Just so we're clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."

Ventura’s lawsuit also mentioned the incident that was caught on camera.

In her lawsuit, she claimed that Combs got “extremely intoxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye.”

When Combs fell asleep, Ventura tried to leave the room without him knowing but he woke up and “followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her.”

The docs stated, “He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape.”

Ventura ended up leaving in the elevator and returned to her apartment in a cab.

The docs noted, “Upon realizing that her running away would cause Mr. Combs to be even angrier with her, and completely stuck in his vicious cycle of abuse, Ms. Ventura returned to the hotel with the intention of apologizing for running away from her abuser. When she returned, hotel security staff urged her to get back into a cab and go to her apartment, suggesting that they had seen the security footage showing Mr. Combs beating Ms. Ventura and throwing glass at her in the hotel hallway.”