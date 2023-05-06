Instagram

Dannielynn Birkhead, the daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead, rocked out this Kentucky Derby weekend!

The radiant 16-year-old, sporting big hair and a bigger smile, wore an event-perfect sunflower-print gown by Leo Lin to the race, accessorizing with crystal jewelry that belonged to her mom.

She could not have looked lovelier!

"To be honest," Larry told People magazine, "the dress was so big I had to drive it from Florida, because it was too big to go on the plane and check it in."

Proud daddy Larry, 50, wore a powder-blue suit and yellow tie and handkerchief, looking Derby-tastic.

Larry posted a sweet video of Janet Jackson fangirl Dannielynn playing some of the diva's no. 1 smash "Black Cat" on an electric guitar for none other than Bon Jovi's Richie Sambora, who egged her on.

Larry wrote on Instagram, "Rockin' the rest of @kentuckyderby ... with Richie Sambora and Dannielynn."

"Richie graciously made good on his offer to give Dannielynn a private guitar lesson and spent a ton of time giving her confidence building tips and mastering the art of playing the guitar. Great guy!"

Dannielynn once wore one of Janet's personal garments to a Derby event — and met the singer to pose for a warm photo together.

The Birkheads never fail to make the scene at the Derby, held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, at Churchill Downs. They are also regulars at the Barnstable Brown gala, which the two attended Friday evening.

To that event, Dannielynn wore a cute dress with images of her mom all over it!

Larry told People Derby weekend is "our Met Gala." He also said, "I think her mom would be proud... That she is the young lady she turned out to be."