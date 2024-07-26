IOC via Getty Images

On Friday, Céline Dion made her anticipated return to the stage at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Dion took the stage on the Eiffel Tower balcony, where she performed a powerful rendition of Edith Piaf’s “Hymne à l’amour" to close out the event.

Getty Images

Accompanied by a pianist, Dion sparkled in a white turtleneck gown while showcasing her trademark vocals, which echoed along the Seine.

Kelly Clarkson reacted to Dion's performance live on the NBC broadcast. Getting emotional, Clarkson said, "I can't talk... To have that moment, she is a vocal athlete... Incredible."

Getty Images

While it was rumored that Dion would perform a duet with Gaga, that did not happen.

Instead, Gaga kicked off the festivities with a cover of Zizi Jeanmaire’s “Mon truc en plumes” two hours earlier.

Earlier in the day, Dion was spotted in a $7,000 Dior tracksuit.

Backgrid

A few days ago, Dion caused a fan frenzy in Paris while returning from her top-secret Olympics rehearsals!

Dion had retreated from the spotlight in recent years amid her battle with stiff-person syndrome.