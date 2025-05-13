What Cassie Ventura Said About Filming Love Scenes While Dating Diddy (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Cassie Ventura is the woman at the center of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ downfall, but who is she?

Ventura is a singer, an actress, and a mom to two with another on the way.

She is Diddy’s ex-girlfriend and his alleged victim number one, whom Diddy is seen assaulting on that disturbing hotel security video.

In 2016, Cassie starred with Terrence Jenkins in “The Perfect Match,” and in an ironic twist, she talked with “Extra” about shooting love scenes in an interview conducted just one day before Diddy’s violent assault was captured on surveillance video.

She told us, “So doing the sexy scenes, I have to be completely transparent. It’s so weird. There’s a bunch of guys around with cameras. We just went in and did it, got it done. It was quick and that was it.”

Ventura made those comments two years before she and Diddy called it quits.

Diddy and Cassie met when she was 19 and he was 37. He signed her to his label, but she called him “vicious, cruel, and controlling” in a complaint, saying he was not allowing her to escape his grasp and was making her part of his drug-fueled, sex-drenched lifestyle.

In November 2023, Ventura filed a lawsuit accusing Combs of rape, physical abuse, and sex trafficking over the course of their 11-year relationship. The exes settled the lawsuit in one day.

“Extra” recently spoke with CNN’S Elizabeth Wagmeister, who uncovered the surveillance footage of Diddy beating Cassie at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

Wagmeister believes that the expectant Ventura could be powerful on the stand, saying, “People see a pregnant woman and they go, ‘Oh, my gosh, that could definitely have an impact on the jury.’”

On Tuesday, Cassie took the stand, recounting their allegedly abusive relationship, which she said included “violent arguments” that “usually resulted in physical abuse.”

Cassie claimed that the physical abuse happened “frequently,” adding, “He would mash my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me.”

Ventura testified that Diddy’s moods would swing “different ways quite a bit” and sometimes it would lead to him being violent with her. She explained, “Make the wrong face and the next thing I knew I would get hit in the face. He would say, ‘Watch your mouth.’”

As for the injuries she suffered after their physical altercations, Ventura said, “Usually I would get knots on my forehead, black eyes, red eyes, bruises all over my body. It just depended.”

Cassie testified that she decided to leave a freak off when the hotel altercation happened. She said, “I got out and Sean followed me into the hallway, and grabbed me, shoved me to the ground, kicked me and dragged me back to the room, and took my stuff.”

She told jurors, “Sean controlled a lot of my life, whether it was career, sex, everything. And I didn’t have much say. I was super young. I didn’t know if he would be upset enough to be violent or not want to be with me at all.”

The two were together from 2007 until 2018.

According to Cassie, she was introduced to freak offs when she was 22.

She said, “In the first year of our relationship, he proposed a sexual encounter he called voyeurism, a sexual encounter with a third party. I don’t remember how it came about. It entails hiring an escort and setting up so I can perform for Sean. It involved Sean watching me with another person, and he would direct us in what we were doing.”

Later in her testimony, Cassie claimed, “It was his fantasy to direct it — what to say, how to act. I did that to speed the process along so I could get it done. I wanted it to be over and get to the other room where we could spend time alone.”

Cassie testified that “10 bottles of baby oil” were once used during a freak off. She elaborated, “Sean wanted it heated and he wanted it to be glistening, so we applied [on our bodies] every five minutes.”

Ventura discussed the fears of declining the freak offs, saying, “At some point, I felt I didn’t have much of a choice; I didn’t know what ‘no’ could turn into.”

Cassie got emotional while discussing the freak offs, telling the court, “I felt pretty horrible about myself. I felt disgusting. I felt humiliated. I didn’t have the words to show how horrible I felt. I couldn’t talk to anyone about it.”

She claimed she would face blackmail from Combs when she didn’t want to engage in sex acts, saying, “Over time if I didn’t do it, materials, it would be hung over my head, or it would become public.”