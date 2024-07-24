Céline Dion’s Olympics Comeback: New Details on Opening Ceremony Plans

Backgrid

Céline Dion caused a fan frenzy in Paris returning from her top-secret Olympics rehearsals!

The stage is set for her ultimate comeback at Friday’s opening ceremonies, after she retreated from the spotlight amid her battle with stiff-person syndrome.

Variety’s executive editor of international Elsa Keslassy told us, “We know she’s been planning it for a long time. She has been rehearsing really, really hard some of the performance has been pre-recorded to avoid any technical glitches.”

Lady Gaga is also rumored to be performing, and Keslassy revealed there have been sightings of her rehearsing on the Seine with a floating piano.

Could we see a duet featuring Céline and Gaga?

Keslassy said, “Lots of rumors about a performance of Edith Piaf. She sang Edit Piaf before, actually, in 2015 after the terrorist attacks. I know Lady Gaga is a fan of Edith Piaf, so maybe we will see a duet between the two. That’s kind of the dream.”