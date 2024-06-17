Céline Dion on Getting Strength from Her Kids & Plans for Vegas Return (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday, Céline Dion returned to the red carpet amid her battle with stiff-person syndrome for the NYC premiere of her documentary “I Am: Céline Dion.”

“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario spoke with Dion, who opened up about how her children have been her biggest strength and number one priority through everything.

She said, “As a mom, my number one priority, I need to help myself for my kids.”

Céline recalled the fear she felt before she knew what her diagnosis was, saying, “Before I knew what I was dealing with, that’s all I had, fear. Am I going to die? My kids already lost their dad and I don’t know what’s going on. My fans don’t know where I am, so all that to say, it gave me a lot of strain to say, first of all, I’m a mom and I deserve to know what’s happening.”

Dion noted that it took a “long time” to find a team of doctors to help her determine her diagnosis.

She stressed, “My kids deserve to know what’s going on. They’re my biggest reward in my whole life.”

Dion admitted that a huge weight was lifted off her shoulders when she came out with her diagnosis. She added, “I started to rehabilitate myself and it’s a process, but it’s okay because you have to find your inner strength as a mother, as an artist, getting ready to come back onstage.”

“My story will not change,” Dion commented about her decision to do a documentary. “I’ve been in show business all my life as an open book and there’s no way that I’m just going to, you know, just disappear just like that without my fans, who got me here, without them knowing nothing.”

Céline admitted that she was “extremely emotional” over all the love and support she has received in NYC. She said, “I did not expect to see so many people supporting me.”

Showing love for her fans, Dion added, “I’m here because they gave me their hands and they got me a career, so they deserve to know, so this documentary I hope brings awareness to the world and I want to thank you for being here.”

When Tommy asked about a rumored Vegas return, she declared, “You heard right!” and even broke into song!