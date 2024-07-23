Backgrid

Céline Dion, who is battling stiff-person syndrome, is performing at the Olympics, TMZ reports.

The music legend landed in Paris on Monday, and sources tell the site she plans to sing one song.

Variety reports that Dion arrived to the Royal Monceau hotel, where another rumored performer — Lady Gaga — is also staying.

TMZ adds that it will be a big payday for Dion, as insiders claim she’s receiving $2 million!

That doesn’t include money for Dion to travel to Europe with her family. "They're paying a ton of money. Ridiculous amount,” an insider said.

Céline may have hinted at the appearance back in April, when she told Vogue, "I've chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!"

It looks like her dream is coming true!

The Olympics news comes on the heels of the release of the artist’s heart-wrenching documentary “I Am: Céline Dion.”

She opened up to “Extra’s” Tommy Didario in June about making the doc, admitting that a huge weight was lifted from her shoulders when she came out with her diagnosis. She added, “I started to rehabilitate myself and it’s a process, but it’s okay because you have to find your inner strength as a mother, as an artist, getting ready to come back onstage.”

“I’ve been in show business all my life as an open book and there’s no way that I’m just going to, you know, just disappear just like that without my fans, who got me here, without them knowing nothing.”