On Tuesday, Cassie Ventura took the stand in the sex trafficking trial against her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Ventura recounted their abusive relationship, which she said included “violent arguments” that “usually resulted in physical abuse.”

Cassie claimed that the physical abuse happened “frequently,” adding, “He would mash my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me."

Ventura testified that Diddy’s moods would swing “different ways quite a bit” and sometimes it would lead to him being violent with her. She explained, “Make the wrong face and the next thing I knew I would get hit in the face. He would say, 'Watch your mouth.'"

As for the injuries that she suffered after their physical altercations, Ventura said, “Usually I would get knots on my forehead, black eyes, red eyes, bruises all over my body, it just depended.”

Last year, footage surfaced of Diddy assaulting Cassie at the InterContinental hotel in Century City.

When asked what happened leading up to the video, Ventura said, “We were having an encounter, we call it a 'freak off.'"

Of their 11-year relationship, she told jurors, “Sean controlled a lot of my life, whether it was career, sex, everything. And I didn’t have much say, I was super young, I didn’t know if he would be upset enough to be violent or not want to be with me at all."

The two were together from 2007 until 2018.

According to Cassie, she was introduced to freak offs at the beginning of their relationship when she was 22.

She said, “In the first year of our relationship he proposed a sexual encounter he called voyeurism, a sexual encounter with a third party. I don’t remember how it came about. It entails hiring an escort and setting up so I can perform for Sean."

“It involved Sean watching me with another person, and he would direct us in what we were doing,” Ventura went on.

She recalled, “My stomach churned, didn't have a concept of how that would be a turn-on but I accepted the responsibility. I was confused, nervous, but also loved him very much and wanted to make him happy."

Cassie discussed the fears of declining the freak offs, saying, “At some point I felt I didn't have much of a choice, I didn't know what 'no' could turn into.”

She added, “I didn’t know if he would be upset enough to be violent or not want to be with me at all.”

Cassie claimed that she would face blackmail from Combs when she didn’t want to engage in sex acts, saying, “Over time if I didn’t do it, materials it would be hung over my head, or it would become public."

According to Ventura, some of the freak offs would last “for days on end, taking drugs and drinking, having sex with a stranger. They would be 36, 48, 72 hours. The longest one was four days."

Ventura also said nine albums on her record deal were never released and she was never paid for them, because, "The freak offs became a job. There was no time to do anything else but do them then try to recover."

Ventura detailed the first time they had sex when she was high on drugs in Miami.

She said, “I was drinking wine, then started to take drugs, a blue dolphin ecstasy pill. Sean gave it to me; I had never taken it before. I was just out of it, laughing, didn't know what it was until a little bit later."

As for how the drugs made her feel, she described it as a “euphoric” sensation, adding, “you are just really high, sensitive to touch and all of your senses."

While they were involved in a sexual relationship, it “was not public for many years,” Cassie claimed.

She explained, “He just didn't want it to look bad, but also knew it was because of his children and personal things like his family.”

Ventura told the court that Diddy was in a relationship with Kim Porter when things got sexual.

Cassie signed with Diddy’s record label Bad Boy Records when she was 19.

Two years later, Diddy allegedly kissed Ventura in a bathroom at the VMAs.

She recounted, “I was confused, I was a new artist that didn't know the lay of the land and things like that. I wasn’t used to an executive or anyone being that forward that way with me, in a more than friends way, a sexual way, a romantic way. I remember running out and back to my hotel and telling someone about it."

Diddy has denied all charges against him, entering a not guilty plea on five counts, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy’s legal team is planning to paint the picture that Diddy and Ventura were both violent in their relationship

Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo told Judge Arun Subramanian on Friday that they will “take the position there was mutual violence in their relationship," including "hitting."

Agnifilo added, “We are absolutely going to admit to domestic violence. But at what point does it become coercive?"

When Diddy’s team claims that Ventura is a “strong” person with “a nature of violence," and "capable of starting physical confrontations,” Subramanian replied, “strong people can be coerced just like weak people."