Justin Timberlake’s Attorney Says He Was ‘Not Intoxicated’ Night of DWI Arrest

Justin Timberlake’s attorney Edward Burke is speaking out about the singer’s DWI arrest last month.

Deadline reports Burke argued in a Sag Harbor court that the case should be dismissed due to a procedurally “defective” criminal complaint filed by the police who arrested the singer.

Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace, however, decided the complaint had no bearing on the “facts of the case” and is moving forward with an arraignment set for Friday, August 2. Justin will appear via Zoom, as he’s currently on tour in Europe.

After the court appearance, Burke told reporters outside that Justin “was not intoxicated” and that the police made a mistake.

According to The New York Daily News, the lawyer said, “The most important thing we have to say today is that Justin should not have been arrested for driving while intoxicated,” insisting authorities made “a number of very significant errors.”

He continued, “Sometimes the police, just like every one of us, make mistakes, and that is the case in this very incident.”

Burke went on, “I will say that Justin respects law enforcement. I will say that he recognizes the very important job that they do, and he cooperated with police officers from the second he was ordered out of his car to the second he was discharged.”

He was adamant, “The facts remain, he was not intoxicated. I’ll say it again: Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated. And we’re very confident that that criminal charge will be dismissed.”

Justin was arrested around 12:30 a.m. on June 18 and spent the night in jail. TMZ sources say the "Selfish" singer had just been out to dinner with friends at the American Hotel.

During the traffic stop, Timberlake, 43, refused a breathalyzer test, which is an automatic license suspension, as per the DMV in the state of New York.

Two traffic violations were issued — running a stop sign and failure to stay in the correct lane.

Just after Justin’s arrest, Burke Jr. told “Extra,” "I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations. I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney’s office."