Justin Timberlake is speaking out about his shocking arrest, and he's addressing his "tough week" with his loyal fans first.

As captured in a fan-shot video, the hitmaker, who took the stage at Chicago's United Center as part of his Forget Tomorrow tour Friday night, told the crowd, "It really washes over me. We have such a special thing, I mean, we've grown up together. There's so many of you who have come up to me in the past and said, 'I've grown up with you,' and I want you guys to know that I reciprocate that. I've grown up with you. We've been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights."

He went on to say, "It’s been a tough week, and you’re here and I’m here, and nothing can change this moment right now."

Amid supportive cheers from the crowd, Timberlake, after bowing, admitted, “I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back.”

He then blew a kiss and waved to the audience, seeming to wipe a tear from his eye.

Watch his full comments:

Justin was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and spent the night in jail. TMZ sources say the "Selfish" singer had just been out to dinner with friends at the American Hotel.

During the traffic stop, Timberlake, 43, refused a breathalyzer test, which is an automatic license suspension, as per the DMV in the state of New York.

Two traffic violations were issued — running a stop sign and failure to stay in the correct lane. Timberlake appeared in court Tuesday morning and was released without bail. His next court date is July 26.

His attorney Ed Burke Jr. tells "Extra" in a new statement, "I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations. I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney’s office."

He previously said after the arrest news broke that Justin's immediate priority was to be with his family.