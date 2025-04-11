Celebrity News April 11, 2025
Lady Gaga Teases Big Plans for Coachella Headlining Performance! (Exclusive)
Lady Gaga has another giant hit on her hands, returning to no. 1 on the charts with her new album “Mayhem”!
And on Friday night, Gaga is turning Coachella 2025 into the Mayhem Ball for a Little Monsters Mash!
She told “Extra” of the set, “I have a lot of plans, but I don’t want to give anything away.”
Her show in the California desert comes after a wildly busy year, including her performance at the Olympics, a stirring tribute to first responders at the Super Bowl, and not only hosting but performing on “Saturday Night Live.”
Then there was “Die with a Smile,” her Grammy-winning duet with Bruno Mars.
She told us, “He's like my brother. I really care about him and only want the best things for him. He's so talented. He's like a once-in-a-generation artist."
Gaga continued, "We wanted to make a love song, and I think that was the perfect thing for us to do together, because I think we feel similarly about making the public smile."
As for “Mayhem,” she shared, "I think that when I am putting out a record, every time, it feels like the first time. I think about, like, being in New York City and going to dance rehearsal and putting in all the sweat and tears with the dancers and then performing for record labels, auditioning, playing shows, hoping people come, praying that they show up so the record label can see you have fans, kind of, like, the hustle of the early life of the business. That, like, stayed with me my whole career."