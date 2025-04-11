Lady Gaga Teases Big Plans for Coachella Headlining Performance! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Lady Gaga has another giant hit on her hands, returning to no. 1 on the charts with her new album “Mayhem”!

And on Friday night, Gaga is turning Coachella 2025 into the Mayhem Ball for a Little Monsters Mash!

She told “Extra” of the set, “I have a lot of plans, but I don’t want to give anything away.”

Her show in the California desert comes after a wildly busy year, including her performance at the Olympics, a stirring tribute to first responders at the Super Bowl, and not only hosting but performing on “Saturday Night Live.”

Then there was “Die with a Smile,” her Grammy-winning duet with Bruno Mars.

She told us, “He's like my brother. I really care about him and only want the best things for him. He's so talented. He's like a once-in-a-generation artist."

Gaga continued, "We wanted to make a love song, and I think that was the perfect thing for us to do together, because I think we feel similarly about making the public smile."