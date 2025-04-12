'Dazed and Confused' Actor Nicky Katt Dies at 54

Getty Images

Nicky Katt, remembered for his work in the coming-of-age classic "Dazed and Confused," has died at 54.

THR reports the actor's attorney, John Sloss, confirmed his passing, but provided no details.

Katt was born May 11, 1970, in South Dakota. He first began acting as a child, appearing as a guest on shows that included "Fantasy Island" (1980), "CHiPs" (1981), "Father Murphy" (1981), "Voyagers!" (1982), "V" (1984), "The Facts of Life" (1988), and "Friends" (1996).

He also acted in the films "Gremlins" (1984) and "The 'Burbs" (1989).

In 1993's "Dazed and Confused", he played Clint Bruno, joining a cast that included Parker Posey, Ben Affleck, and Matthew McConaughey.

From 2000-2002, he starred on "Boston Public" with Rashida Jones, Michael Rapaport, Loretta Devine, and Fyvush Finkel.

Other films in which Katt acted: "The Doom Generation" (1995), "Strange Days" (1995), "The Babysitter" (1995), "A Time to Kill" (1996), "Batman & Robin" (1997), "School of Rock" (2003), and the HBO movie "Behind the Candelabra" (2013).