Mick Jagger, 81, and Melanie Hamrick, 37, are engaged… and they have been for quite some time!

Melanie confirmed the news to Paris Match, sharing, "We've been engaged two or three years,” but she said of the actual wedding, “Maybe one day we'll marry, maybe not. We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything,"

Dishing on their relationship, she went on, "We try to support each other, be there for each other, and make sure everyone is happy. That's all that matters to me and all I strive for."

Back in 2023, People magazine asked her about what appeared to be an engagement ring on her left hand.

She played coy and said, “In my mind, it's a promise ring.”