Getty Images

Jessica Biel was back to work on Tuesday, following her husband Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest.

The actress was filming Prime Video's “The Better Sister” in NYC, hours from where Timberlake was pulled over in Sag Harbor.

Biel was photographed looking serious, and at other times smiling, as she filmed in a form-fitting black-and-tan dress, her hair in a bob.

A source told People magazine that Jessica feels the arrest is a "distraction" and she's "not happy" about it.

The insider explained that she "doesn't like any attention on the family, especially not negative."

Regardless, the source said she "loves" Justin and "will always be by his side." The insider insists, "He's a great dad and husband."

The source went on, "The cast and crew have nothing but positive things to say about her. You can tell she's excited about working."

Justin was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and spent the night in jail. TMZ sources say the "Selfish" singer had just been out to dinner with friends at the American Hotel.

During the traffic stop, Timberlake, 43, refused a breathalyzer test, which is an automatic license suspension, as per the DMV in the state of New York.

Two traffic violations were issued — running a stop sign and failure to stay in the correct lane. Timberlake appeared in court Tuesday morning and was released without bail. His next court date is July 26.

His attorney Ed Burke Jr. tells "Extra" in a new statement, "I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations. I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney’s office."

He previously said after the arrest news broke that Justin's immediate priority was to be with his family.