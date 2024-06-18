Justin Timberlake Arrested for DWI in the Hamptons

Getty Images

Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday morning in Sag Harbor, New York, "Extra" can confirm. He spent the night in jail.

Timberlake was pulled over at 12:30 a.m., according to his his attorney Ed Burke Jr.

TMZ sources say the "Selfish" singer had just been out to dinner with friends at a hotel, but Burke has not yet elaborated on any details leading up to the incident.

During the stop, Timberlake refused a breathalyzer test, which is an automatic license suspension, as per the DMV in the state of New York.

Two traffic violations were issued — running a stop sign and failure to stay in the correct lane. Timberlake appeared in court Tuesday morning and was released without bail.

His next court date is July 26.

Timberlake is currently on tour. He is due in Chicago this weekend for two shows and has another two in NYC next week.