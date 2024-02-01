Getty Images

Justin Timberlake took the stage in NYC on Wednesday, and he seemed to react to Britney Spears’ recent apology in a shocking way.

In social media footage from his show at Irving Plaza, the singer addressed the crowd just before launching into "Holy Grail," which he performed into "Cry Me a River."

Justin, who turned 43 that day, told the crowd, “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f**king nobody.”

The comment came on the heels of Britney’s recent Instagram post, in which she apologized for some of the revelations in her memoir “The Woman in Me” while praising Justin’s new single “Selfish.”

The release of the song is his first major step back into the spotlight after the book revealed details of their past relationship that cast Timberlake in a negative light.

Earlier this week, she wrote on Instagram, “I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish.’ It is soo good…”

She included a video from Justin’s appearance on “The Tonight Show,” and wrote, “How come every time I see Justin and Jimmy [Fallon] together I laugh so hard???”

Britney also referenced another song Justin performed on “Saturday Night Live,” adding, “Ps ‘Sanctified’ is wow too.”