Matty Healy’s mom is weighing in on her son’s whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift.

Denise Welch, an English actress and TV personality, threw a little bit of shade at Taylor on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Cohen asked about Swift’s latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” which is rumored to have tracks about Matty, including “Guilty as Sin?” “Fresh Out the Slammer,” “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can),” and “loml.”

Welch dished, “Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode, but being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost,” which made the audience gasp.

Denise insisted, “Not that I have anything against her at all! It was just — it was tricky.”

She went on to quip, “You're not allowed to say anything, and then she writes a whole album about it.”

As for her son, the frontman of the 1975, Welch said, “Matty has taken it all in completely good grace.”

She gushed, “He’s very happy with his amazing fiancée Gabriella [Bechtel], who is gorgeous.”

The star quipped, “So, we've moved on.”