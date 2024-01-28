Justin Timberlake Sings 'Selfish,' Debuts New Song on 'SNL,' Jokes About 'Comeback'

Getty Images

Justin Timberlake returned to "SNL" as the musical guest, using the opportunity reunite with his "The Social Network" co-star Dakota Johnson, poke fun at himself, and revisit his Gibb days!

During Johnson's monologue, he wandered onto the stage, prompting her to ask, "Are you lost?" When Justin reminded her he could be of help as a previous host himself, she interjected that that had been "10 years ago."

"Anyway, I'm so happy you chose my show for your comeback," she told him.

"'Comeback,'" Justin said warily. "Is that what we're calling it?" Putting a positive spin on things, Timberlake joked, "First he was bringing sexy back, and now he's bringing coming back."

During the show, the comeback kid offered electrifying performances of his single "Selfish" and of a previously unheard track called "Sanctified."

He returned with Jimmy Fallon as Robin Gibb to Jimmy's Barry Gibb for a talk-show sketch:

Timberlake just released "Selfish" from his upcoming “Everything I Thought It Was” album this week, along with a music video. Check it out!