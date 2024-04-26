Celebrity News April 26, 2024
Why Maria Bello & Dominique Crenn Are Sparking Marriage Rumors
On Thursday night, Maria Bello and Dominique Crenn had everyone wondering if they were married.
The two sparked marriage rumors at the Time100 Gala, where they wore what looked to be wedding bands.
Despite the jewelry, Bello’s rep told Page Six that they aren’t married yet, but it will happen “soon.”
Months ago, People magazine reported that Maria and Dominique were getting married in the spring.
In December, Maria told the outlet, “We're such horrible planners, I have to say, both of us. Plus, we're working all over the world. We're such horrible planners, I have to say, both of us. Plus, we're working all over the world. But finally, we have the wedding planner, we have the date, we have the location. And our save the date says, ‘Yep, we're finally doing it.’”
At the time, Bello revealed that their wedding would be “medium size.”
Maria was looking forward to their life as a married couple. She noted, “My biggest commitment is to my son, but now this new commitment is a conscious walking into the second half of life with someone who's really f**king rad.”
The pair have been engaged since 2019.
Of their relationship, Maria shared, “Dom and I have been through the three C's: cancer, covid, and now commitment. I've never been married. Even to my son's dad. I've never taken that step. And that's an exciting thing too in the second half of my life, deciding who I want to be with, choosing the person that I want to be with.”