On Thursday night, Maria Bello and Dominique Crenn had everyone wondering if they were married.

The two sparked marriage rumors at the Time100 Gala, where they wore what looked to be wedding bands.

Despite the jewelry, Bello’s rep told Page Six that they aren’t married yet, but it will happen “soon.”

Months ago, People magazine reported that Maria and Dominique were getting married in the spring.

In December, Maria told the outlet, "We're such horrible planners, I have to say, both of us. Plus, we're working all over the world. But finally, we have the wedding planner, we have the date, we have the location. And our save the date says, 'Yep, we're finally doing it.'"

At the time, Bello revealed that their wedding would be “medium size.”

Maria was looking forward to their life as a married couple. She noted, “My biggest commitment is to my son, but now this new commitment is a conscious walking into the second half of life with someone who's really f**king rad.”

The pair have been engaged since 2019.