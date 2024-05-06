Cardi B Shuts Down Met Gala in Biggest Dress of the Night

Getty Images

Cardi B shut it down on the 2024 Met Gala carpet in the biggest dress of the night, a voluminous black gown by Windowsen.

It took a team just to position the gown for photos. Watch as she makes her entrance in the jaw-dropping garment!

Cardi completed the look by putting her hair up in a black turban and accessorizing with a giant jade necklace and earrings.