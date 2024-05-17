'Supernatural' Co-Stars DJ Qualls & Ty Olsson Engaged

Getty Images

“Supernatural” actors DJ Qualls, 45, and Ty Olsson, 50, are leveling up in their relationship!

Qualls broke the news of their engagement on an episode of “Locked and Probably Loaded with DJ and Kelly.”

He shared, “Ty and I became inseparable at the very beginning, just immediately. And over the last 10 years our relationship evolved to what it is today, and now we’re getting married.”

On the show, DJ played werewolf Garth, while Ty played vampire Benny.

While they “didn’t know each other at all,” things changed after they went to London to promote the show.

DJ recalled, “And then I was going to Turkey with a friend — and he is such a pure, awesome guy. He came up to us — we all went out as a group — and he was like, ‘Can I come on your trip with you?’”

“And I’m like, ‘That is so ballsy!’ I could never invite myself on somebody’s trip. ‘Cause I’d be afraid they would begrudgingly tell me yes and then not want me there. But it was just so pure and awesome, and that’s who he is,” Qualls added. “I didn’t know him. And it was the beginning of our friendship.”

Qualls continued to gush about his fiancé, saying, “It’s just so crazy that this person who was just my friend, now I think about all the time and he sends the best messages, and he supports me and loves me unconditionally in the right way.”