Why Camila Cabello Had Ice Block as Purse at 2024 Met Gala (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Camila Cabello chatted with “Extra’s” Adam Glassman and Mona Kosar Abdi about her Met Gala 2024 look!

She and stylist Jared Ellner collaborated with designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin on the floor-length gown covered in crystals

Camila said of the show that inspired this year’s event, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” “I feel like it is impermanence and things decaying over time and the beauty in that, so there are sort of rips toward the ends of my dress.”

Adam pointed out that her ice-block purse, with a rose frozen inside, was melting.

She explained, “It was a purse, but then it broke about five minutes into being in line so I called my stylist like, ‘What do I do?’”