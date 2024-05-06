Irina Shayk Shimmers in 70,000 Swarovski Crystals at Met Gala 2024

Getty Images

On Monday night, Irina Shayk shimmered at the 2024 Met Gala.

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman and Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Irina about her stunning look by Swarovski, which was made up of 70,000 crystals!

Though admitting the dress was “very heavy,” Irina said she was “handling pretty well.”

To prevent a fashion faux pas on the stairs, she noted that she was walking “slow and steady.”

This year, the theme was “The Garden of Time,” inspired by the exhibition “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”