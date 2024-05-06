How Stray Kids Made History at Met Gala 2024

Getty Images

On Monday, K-pop band Stray Kids made their Met Gala debut!

The eight-person band — Han, Changbin, Lee Know, I.N., Hyunjin, Seungmin, Felix and Bang Chan — all wore Tommy Hilfiger.

Bang Chan showed some love to the iconic designer, telling Vogue, “It’s our first time. We are stoked to be here. If it wasn’t for Tommy, we would not be here, so thank you, Tommy, for inviting all of us.”

Felix added, “Representing Tommy Hilfiger as eight members for the first time on the Met Gala carpet is truly a rare and honorable moment for us.”

It was a history-making night, since it was the first time that all the members of a K-pop band have attended the star-studded event.

As for how their looks came about, Bang said, “We had a lot of fitting sessions, and they all went really smoothly. I personally really, really like everyone’s ’fits.”

Tommy explained why he invited the group, saying, “They are as modern as you can get. They’re modern prep and they’re superstars.”

Seungmnin has been a major fan of Hilfiger for years, saying, “Tommy Hilfiger was a brand that I loved growing up, so it’s unreal to me that I grew up to become the model for the brand and even attend the Met Gala as its ambassador. It is such a great honor.”