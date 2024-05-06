Shakira Dishes on Making Met Gala Debut & Upcoming World Tour (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Shakira made her Met Gala debut in a red-hot look designed by Carolina Herrera’s creative director Wes Gordon.

Shakira and Wes chatted with “Extra’s” Adam Glassman and Mona Kosar Abdi about the inspiration for the gown.

“It has been amazing to work with Wes and his team and to be dressed by Carolina Herrera, a brand that is so inspiring because it is created by a woman, a Latina woman, and is a symbol of female empowerment to me and my community.”

Wes said of the gown, “Red is her favorite color, red is Herrera’s color, so that was a perfect match made in heaven. And then, thinking about the rose and this ‘Garden of Time’ [theme], so we did a clean column as the stem and then the beautiful… cape as the blossom of the rose.”

Shakira joked if, “Carolina Herrera, the brand, and me were to have a love child, this would have been it.”

The singer also spoke about being excited to start her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour!