Katy Perry’s AI Met Gala Photos Go Viral — Even Her Mom Was Fooled!

Getty Images

On Monday night, Katy Perry was unable to make it to the 2024 Met Gala.

Though she couldn’t attend, someone created an AI version of Perry at the star-studded event.

The AI version of Katy even wore a floral ballgown that honored the theme this year, which was “The Garden of Time,” inspired by the exhibition “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

Another AI photo had Perry wearing a leaf skirt and corset.

Perry posted the AI photos, writing on Instagram, “Couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work.”

Katy also included a text exchange with her mom, who was even fooled by the AI photos.

In the text, Perry’s mom wrote, “Didn’t know you went to the Met. What a gorgeous gown, you like the Rose Parade, you are your own float lol.”

Katy replied, “Lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!”

Perry also included a video of herself in the recording studio, possibly hinting that new music was the reason why she couldn’t attend the gala.

Last week, “Extra” spoke with Perry, who played coy about her Met Gala plans. When asked if she was going, she commented, “You just have to see if I’m going or if I’m not.”