Broadway Star Lindsay Mendez Marries J. Alex Brinson

Broadway star Lindsay Mendez is now a married woman!

Nearly two years after their engagement, Mendez tied the knot with fellow actor J. Alex Brinson at Bethesda Terrace in New York City earlier this week.

She told People magazine, “It was a dream come true. Absolutely magical. J. is a magnet of love. A resilient, passionate, leader whom I’m excited to build a beautiful life with."

The couple wed in front of 40 guests, who were able to witness her “Merrily We Roll Along” co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff playing special roles in the ceremony.

Radcliffe was the ring bearer, while Groff helped marry the couple as their officiant.

For her special day, Lindsay wore a white lace gown, which she thought was “romantic” and “fit in our classic New York them.”

J. Alex opted for a white jacket, bow tie, and black pants.

The wedding comes just a month after Lindsay announced that she was pregnant with their first child.

In March, she wrote on Instagram, “Our family band is expanding! And we are bursting with joy! J and I can’t wait to make Lucy a big sister and welcome our new baby this fall.”

Lindsay is already the mother of daughter Lucy, with a previous partner.

In September 2022, Brinson popped the question to Mendez at Nobu Cabo.