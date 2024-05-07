Gisele Bündchen ‘Disappointed’ After ‘Irresponsible’ Tom Brady Roast (Report)

Getty Images

Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen is not happy about his Netflix roast, People magazine reports.

A source tells the magazine that the model is "deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening's roast show."

The insider continued, "As always, [Bündchen's] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted."

The exes, who split in 2022 after 13 years of marriage, share son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. Brady is also the father of son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

The source explained that Gisele was “aiding those in need in her home state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, which is grappling with the worst flooding in its history.”

While she was “concerned about family affected by the devastating floods” she was disappointed “to hear her life being joked about.”

Many of the comics took aim at Tom’s split with Gisele during the three-hour live taping of “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.”

Kevin Hart teased Tom over his decision to “unretire” in 2022, for what turned out to be a not-so-great final season.

Kevin joked, "Gisele gave you an ultimatum. She said you have to retire, or you're done. But when you have a chance to go 8-9 and all it will cost you is your wife and your kids, you gotta do what the f**k you gotta do."

Hart went on to praise Tom and Gisele’s co-parenting, joking, “Gisele is actually here supporting you tonight, but just for transparency, she came as Antonio Brown’s plus one.”

He also brought up Gisele’s reported new flame, jujitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

After making a joke about Tom’s move from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kevin said, "You know who also f**ked their coach? Gisele, she f**ked her karate coach... Eight karate classes a day? Eight karate classes a day and she’s still a white belt."

Jeffrey Ross brought up Valente as well, saying, “Give it up for the lord of the Super Bowl rings: my friend Tom Brady, a man who has so many rings he could melt them down and forge a sword to go on a quest to get Gisele back from that jujitsu teacher.”

Nikki Glaser took a jab, too, saying, “Tom Brady: five-time Super Bowl MVP, most career wins, most career touchdowns. You have seven rings — well, eight, now that Gisele gave hers back. The only thing dumber than saying yes to this roast was when you said, ‘Hey, babe, you should try jujitsu.’”

Brady’s former teammate Julian Edelman got in a burn of his own, referring to Tom as "Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend's ex-husband."

“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with Tom before the roast, as the former quarterback compared the special to a big game.