Celebrity News May 06, 2024
Kim Kardashian Booed at Tom Brady Roast
Kim Kardashian was booed as she took the stage at Netflix’s “Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.”
The reality star shrugged off the awkward moment, telling the rowdy crowd “alright,” as someone off-camera said, “Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa.”
Eventually, she went on to poke fun at rumors she dated Tom, saying, "I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I'm not here as Tom's date, there's still a good chance I might."
Making fun of her 2007 sex tape scandal, she continued, "Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I'd never say if we did or not. I'd just release the tape."
Kardashian then went on to compare Tom to her mother Kris Jenner’s ex, Caitlyn Jenner.
Tom Brady Ripped Over His Divorce from Gisele Bündchen at Netflix RoastView Story
"I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair, you remind me too much of my stepdad now," adding, "Part of me thinks you would want to undress me, just to try on my clothes."
Making a reference to her father Robert Kardashian Sr. working as an attorney at O.J. Simpson’s 1994 murder trial, she went on, "Honestly, it's hard for me to watch people roast you, but I think enough of my family members have helped defend former football players.”
Brady had a little fun at Kim’s expense, too, making a joke about her ex-husband Kanye West. Later in the evening he told the crowd, "I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight. Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad."
Tom Brady on His Netflix Roast: 'This Is What the Locker Room's Been Like for Me' (Exclusive)View Story
“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Tom ahead of the roast. He insisted, “There's a lot of people with a lot of heavy artillery coming in behind me.”
He added, “There is so much material they have on me — I’ve been doing this too long, I've got a lot of embarrassing things that have happened over the years, so I’m sure many of those are going to be pointed out. I’m just gonna have fun with it.”
Brady went on to say, “This is what the locker room has been like for me for all these years, too. It's not like I’m used to people not making fun of me."