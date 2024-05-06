Getty Images

Kim Kardashian was booed as she took the stage at Netflix’s “Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.”

The reality star shrugged off the awkward moment, telling the rowdy crowd “alright,” as someone off-camera said, “Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa.”

Eventually, she went on to poke fun at rumors she dated Tom, saying, "I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I'm not here as Tom's date, there's still a good chance I might."

Making fun of her 2007 sex tape scandal, she continued, "Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I'd never say if we did or not. I'd just release the tape."

Kardashian then went on to compare Tom to her mother Kris Jenner’s ex, Caitlyn Jenner.

"I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair, you remind me too much of my stepdad now," adding, "Part of me thinks you would want to undress me, just to try on my clothes."

Making a reference to her father Robert Kardashian Sr. working as an attorney at O.J. Simpson’s 1994 murder trial, she went on, "Honestly, it's hard for me to watch people roast you, but I think enough of my family members have helped defend former football players.”

Brady had a little fun at Kim’s expense, too, making a joke about her ex-husband Kanye West. Later in the evening he told the crowd, "I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight. Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad."

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Tom ahead of the roast. He insisted, “There's a lot of people with a lot of heavy artillery coming in behind me.”