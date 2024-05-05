Getty Images

Tom Brady spoke to “Extra’s” Billy Bush as he prepared to get skewered at “The Roast of Tom Brady” live on Netflix Sunday night.

“I feel pretty good," the football GOAT said. "We'll see when I get out there.”

Billy asked Tom if he may have flexed too early, leading Tom to admit, “I think I did. There's a lot of people with a lot of heavy artillery coming in behind me.”

Roasters were set to include Jeff Ross, Bert Kreischer, Tom Segura, Nikki Glaser, Andrew Schulz, Tony Hinchcliffe, Sam Jay, Randy Moss, Julian Edelman, Drew Bledsoe and Rob Gronkowski.

Saying he will be taking notes, Tom said, “There’s some things I think I have ready, too, and if they fire too hard, I might add a few. If they're kind of nice to me — which I don’t think they will — I’ll take some out. So, I'll be somewhat prepared."

Brady spoke about his former Patriots coach Bill Belichick in particular, saying, “He’s one of the great preparation people of all time, so he’s been on Zooms with the writers I’ve heard. He’s got a lot of good ammo, too.”

Comparing being roasted to a big game, he said, “It’s like a football game, you go in prepared and you gotta see kind of how the strategy goes and then you gotta adjust on the fly.”



Billy asked if he was feeling vulnerable about any one area that could get . Brady replied, “There is so much material they have on me — I’ve been doing this too long, I've got a lot of embarrassing things that have happened over the years, so I’m sure many of those are going to be pointed out. I’m just gonna have fun with it.”



He went on to say, “This is what the locker room has been like for me for all these years, too. It's not like I’m used to people not making fun of me."