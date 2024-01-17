Getty Images

Tom Brady, 46, and Irina Shayk, 38, were spotted out to dinner together in NYC!

TMZ reports, the retired Super Bowl champ and the model dined at Brasserie Fouquet’s New York in Lower Manhattan on Monday night.

Tom wore a gray sweater, while Irina appeared to be in a long-sleeved black dress.

While they didn’t show any PDA, sources told the site they “were definitely cozy” during the two-hour outing. Plus, he picked up the tab.

Tom and Irina’s romance reportedly started in June, when they saw each other at Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick’s wedding in Sardinia.

At the time, sources told Page Six that Shayk made a “beeline” for Brady at the nuptials. Her rep, however, called the story “completely false.”

Afterward they were spotted together in L.A. and London.

By October, however, it seemed their hot summer romance was over.

At the time, TMZ reported that their relationship “fizzled out” due to other obligations.

That didn’t last long! Tom and Irina were last seen together December 8, when he picked her up from her hotel during Art Basel Miami.