Marla Adams of 'The Young & the Restless' Dies at 85

CBS

Longtime "The Young and the Restless" star Marla Adams, a Daytime Emmy winner, died Thursday in L.A., Deadline reports. She was 85.

Adams played Dina Abbott Mergeron on the CBS drama for 37 years.

She was born August 28, 1938, in Ocean City, New Jersey. After competing in and winning several beauty pageants — she was a runner-up Miss New Jersey — she studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Before her long career in soaps began, Adams made her Broadway debut in "The Visit" in 1958, and also acted in the movie classic "Splendor in the Grass" (1961) with Warren Beatty and Natalie Wood.

She was a regular on the daytime drama "The Secret Storm" (1968-1974), joining "Y&R" in 1983.

Adams came and went on the show, but stayed for good after 2017. She was twice nominated for a Daytime Emmy, winning in 2021.

Her more than 50 TV credits included guest spots on "General Hospital" (1963), "Adam-12" (1975), "Starsky and Hutch" (1975), "Marcus Welby, M.D." (1974-1976), "The Love Boat" (1978), "Hart to Hart" (1981), "Happy Days" (1983), "Hill Street Blues" (1987), "Who's the Boss?" (1987), and "The Golden Girls" (1991).

Her final feature film work was in "Beneath the Leaves," a 2019 thriller starring Paul and Mira Sorvino.