Taylor Swift’s Sweet Tribute to Travis Kelce at Eras Tour Stop in Paris

Getty Images

Taylor Swift added a little nod to Travis Kelce to her revamped Eras tour!

The singer just launched the European leg in Paris with some noticeable changes following the release of her latest album “The Tortured Poets Department.”

While Kelce missed the show while shooting "Grotesquerie," fans were quick to notice a dance move in his honor.

During “So High School” from “TTPD,” Taylor and her backup dancers sat on stairs staged as bleachers and started swag surfing, just like the Kansas City Chiefs when they score a touchdown. Swift joined in on the swag surfing at one Kelce’s games in a gone-viral video — watch the moment here.

It was also apparent confirmation that the song is about Travis! The dance move happened as she sang, "It's true, swear, scout's honor / You know what you wanted and, boy, you got her."

The visuals during the song included football stadium lights on the screens.

Notably, Taylor mashed up “So High School” with “But Daddy I Love Him,” fueling fan speculation that the end of the latter song is about Travis, too.

She sings, "Now I'm dancing in my dress in the sun and / Even my daddy just loves him / I'm his lady, and oh my God / You should see your faces."

The new "The Tortured Poets Department" set also included "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me," "Down Bad," "Fortnight," "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," and "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart."

The show was the first of four nights in a row that Taylor will play at Paris' La Défense Arena.

Travis sent his send support by commenting on a post from Taylor's band member Paul Sidoti to say, “Lfg!!!” We'll have to stay tuned to see if he makes it to any of the three remaining Paris shows!

Back in February, Kelce told “Extra” he thought Swift’s new music was “unbelievable.”

“I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops,” he said at the time.