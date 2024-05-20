Chris Pratt Says Daughters ‘Got My Number,’ Dishes on Eloise’s 2nd Birthday (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Chris Pratt enjoyed a day date with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger at the Hollywood premiere of “Garfield,” where he chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour. Dishing on spending the Sunday afternoon with Katherine, he said, “We’re going to maybe hit In-N-Out on the way home and take our time getting back to the kids.”

Breaking news about his look, Chris shared, “My stylist, Annie [Psaltiras], works with Madonna, and 20 years ago she did a tour with her and this flower came off her dress. We were looking to put an orange flower for Garfield, and she pulled it out of a drawer, and 20 years later it has life again. It came from Madonna and went all the way to the orange carpet for the ‘Garfield’ movie.”

Terri asked him about prepping for the film, and Pratt said, “The prep on ‘Garfield’ was glorious — so much lasagna, so much pizza, so much bathing myself with my own tongue.”

How did Katherine handle the laziness? He joked, “She’s used to that by now… I have been researching this role my whole life, just lying around eating.”

Chris had a lot of fun making the movie, saying, “It was a really wonderful experience.”

His son Jack, 11, has seen “Garfield” and “loved it,” Chris said. “My girls haven’t seen it yet. It might just be the first movie that my youngest has ever seen… It’s still funny for, truly, kids of all ages.”

The star doesn’t think Jack thinks it’s super cool that his dad is Garfield. “He’s just used to it… As long as I am putting him and his sisters first — hopefully that’s what I have been doing — he thinks it cool. He would prefer to spend time with me,” Chris explained.

Chris also dad to Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 2, and his youngest just celebrated her birthday.

“Katherine does an amazing job planning parties… We had bunnies and chickens and ducks, an amazing cake and balloons and a bouncy house. All her friends came. It was so cute, it was so sweet — they ate pizza and listened to music. It was so fun.”

Pratt gushed about how his girls have him wrapped around their fingers. He said, “They got my number. They know exactly what to do to control me, and that’s good. I want them to be able to have the power over people." Chris smiled, saying, "Katherine is very good; she can get what she wants out of them, they get what they want out of me.”