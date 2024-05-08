Instagram

Travis Kelce’s fame hits new heights this week as he joins the cast of Ryan Murphy’s “Grotesquerie.”

His co-star Niecy Nash-Betts shared a cute video of the pair on set together, asking, “Guess who I’m working with on ‘Grotesquerie’?” before gasping and panning to Travis.

Laughing, Kelce said he’s “jumping into new territory with Niecy.”

He shared the video on his own Insta Stories and wrote, “Steppin into a new world with one of the legends!” and tagged Niecy.

The show is set to premiere on FX in the fall. Ryan Murphy Productions teased the horror drama on Instagram, revealing Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville will also star.

The tease included haunting audio of Niecy’s character seemingly on the phone, telling someone, “I don’t know what’s started. I can’t put my finger on it. But it’s different now. There’s been a shift. It’s like something’s opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today… they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, ‘Well, hon, evil has always existed,’ and cite some statistic about how the world’s getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive, hon. Come back. It’s not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers, because something’s happening around us, and nobody sees… but me.”

Meanwhile, the casting news is a big deal for Travis, whose celebrity status is through the roof since he started dating Taylor Swift.

He’s even hosting Prime’s “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?,” which is also set to debut in the fall.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush recently caught up with Kelce, who said he is “comfortable” with all the attention.