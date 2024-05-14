Television May 14, 2024
Joan Vassos Is First ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Lead
Joan Vassos will be the first leading lady for “The Golden Bachelorette.”
The news was announced Tuesday at the ABC Upfronts.
“The Golden Bachelorette” will premiere this fall and air on Wednesday nights.
In November, the franchise’s executive producer Jason Ehrlich said he was “really hopeful” for a season of “The Golden Bachelorette.”
He told The Hollywood Reporter, “People are really liking the stories that we’re telling, and so I’m really interested to see. It will be different; it will be almost like doing it for the first time all over again with ‘The Golden Bachelorette.’ What is it going to be like with 20-some older men living in the Bachelor Mansion? We don’t know, but I’m pretty sure it will be different and interesting. And that’s what makes me want to watch.”
On Gerry Turner’s season of “The Golden Bachelor,” Joan, a 61-year-old school administrator, opted to go home after her daughter suffered a medical emergency. Gerry ended up with Theresa Nist, but they recently announced their split, months after their TV wedding.
“Extra’s” Billy Bush recently spoke with “Golden Bachelor” alums Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts about their new “Golden Hour” podcast.
They even joked about always being told they look like Kris and Caitlyn Jenner.