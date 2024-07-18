‘90 Day Fiancé’: Kobe Promises He & Emily Will Move Out Before Baby #3 (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak-peek clip from “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?”

In the clip, Emily and Kobe talk to her parents about moving out after telling them they are having another baby.

Kobe promises they will be out and find their starter home or even rent if they have to, but Emily doesn’t agree.

In a confessional, Kobe says, “I feel like me and Emily, we want a house, but we have a different vision about what we want, like, I don’t care, I just need a house so I can move out with my friend and start, but Emily has a house fixed in her mind.”