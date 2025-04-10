Noah Wyle on ‘The Pitt’ Finale & Celebrating Those Who ‘Pick Up Our Broken Pieces’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Noah Wyle is back in the emergency room, now as the head doc on the gritty drama “The Pitt.”

The entire season revolves around one chaotic day inside the hospital, and it’s racking up huge numbers on Max. On the finale, their emotional shift ends after the staff’s scramble to save dozens of lives from a mass shooting.

In a sneak peek from Thursday night’s episode, we see Noah’s Dr. Robinavitch nearly in tears as he tells the team, “Thank you for everything you did here today. So, go home let yourselves cry. You'll feel better.”

Noah tells “Extra,” “This was born out of an intentionality to try and shed a little bit of light back on this community that does pick up our broken pieces, oftentimes thanklessly.”

He added, “So, it seemed like a perfect opportunity to get back together and try to tell a new version of an old story.”

Fans have seen Dr. Robinavitch struggle through the season, and Wyle shared, “This is one of those situations where his demons come to call at the least convenient moment. He's having a very hard time, and we're catching him on a bad day.”