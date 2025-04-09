Elisabeth Moss on Beautiful ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Finale & What She Kept from Set (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss sat down with “Extra” to talk about the sixth and final season of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

She shared of the finale, “It's going to be beautiful — I'm not gonna lie. We're so proud of the finale.”

Moss said of the final episodes, “They're meaningful to me and they're meaningful to all of us and I'm, we're really, really proud of them, genuinely, sincerely, so I hope everybody feels the same way.”

She added, "We understand it has required patience. We understand it has been a tough watch, and we wanted to reward our audience for that and their patience and sticking with us and our fans for being loyal and fulfill on some of their expectations, satisfy some of the things they've been wanting to have happen for the past five seasons."

Elisabeth teased what winds up happening to her character June and Yvonne Strahovski’s Serena, saying, “I think that where they end up is very right, let me say that. I think it's very... exactly how it should be.”

She went on, “I think June's point of view of Serena is the most accurate point of view. I think she knows exactly who Serena is. I think she sees Serena for exactly who she is, the good and the bad, and I think Serena knows that. So, Serena feels like if I can get her approval, her forgiveness, that will actually mean something."

She added, "I don't think June has any delusions about Serena. I think she knows who she is, and she's not going to forgive her, but she's also not going to throw her away. I think she sees the good qualities. She wants a good life for Noah, her son. She believes that can happen, but I don't think she's about to be fooled by Serena again.”

Moss also revealed some of the things she took from the set, “I got a Scrabble board. I fought people for things. I called dibs. I was like, 'No, no, no. I'm taking that. I'm sorry. If you didn't wear it out in sub-zero weather, you don't get it. I get it.' I took a lot of costumes… I took the music box, too.”

There were recently headlines about someone asking to take June’s underwear set, and Elisabeth explained that the person had actually asked for a full costume from the inside out.

"They didn't specifically ask for my underwear, so that was good news," Elizabeth laughed. "I was relieved, I'm not gonna lie. But they still didn't get the underwear. I'm taking it.”

Plus, Elisabeth dished on “The Testaments” sequel series that's in the works!

She explained that unlike the book, “It's gonna pick up where our show leaves off, pretty much. So we have sort of divorced ourselves from the book in that sense. There's a little difference there."

She added, “The show is gonna focus on Hannah, and of course Lydia is in it as well. I can't tell you too much about it only because it is super early, so we don't even have all the scripts yet. It has not started filming yet. So, it's a little early to be declaring anything, just in case something changes."

Elisabeth did confirm, "It is going to be back in Gilead and telling the story of Hannah, following my daughter."

“Extra” also spoke with Yvonne Strahovski, who reflected on how it’s never been boring playing Serena, noting, "It's probably the only character I've ever disagreed with to this extent, and that's been really interesting to navigate."

She added, "It's easy to judge her. It's easy to hate her, but you have to put that aside when you're trying to get into her humanity, into her core, and that has been interesting, is one way to put it, when she makes certain choices and they're awful choices. They're so bad."

Yvonne continued, "There's been so much to her that I've gotten to play, because she is soft also. She is broken and she is vulnerable... and everything in between."

She couldn’t reveal which side of things Serena ends up on but said she was satisfied with how the show ends. "I think it's very moving, it's heartbreaking, it's shocking, it's meaningful," she teased.

As for what she took from the set, Yvonne revealed, "I took my finger — the leather, teal finger." She laughed, "It's in my bag, actually, because I have a bigger bag that I took and I grabbed my set bag, which I haven't used since the last day of set, and I just realized, 'Oh, it's still in my bag,' which is amazing... My finger is with me today."