Cristin Milioti on ‘Black Mirror’ Return & Possible ‘The Penguin’ Season 2 (Exclusive)

“Extra” sits down with Cristin Milioti to dish on her “Black Mirror” return for “USS Callister: Into Infinity,” which is a continuation to a Season 4 episode from 2017.

She said of returning as Captain Nanette Cole, “It was equal parts, like, very joyful because we all really get along like a house on fire. It was so great to be back together… in many ways it felt like we picked up right where we left off. I don't know, just, it was really, really great."

On the flip side, Cristin said, “It was like a head trip. I've not, like, experience revisiting something. Like, I've done one show where we had two seasons, but they were kind of like very close together. The sort of amount of time, it felt sort of like being in active déjà vu.”

Milioti said of the plotline, “She'd gotten them off of Daly's private server and then had gotten them into the sort of game of Infinity. But the stakes are very different, because on Daly's server they couldn't die, but in the game of Infinity they're playing by that game's rules, so that so they can die.”

Cristin also spoke of doing some flashback scenes with Jesse Plemons, saying, “He's such a brilliant actor, and the dynamic of those two characters is so rich, and, yeah, I love acting with him. It was a real treat, and that scene is so intense... It felt like just doing a very intense little play together.”

Could there be a third installment? “It certainly maybe leaves like a little door open,” Milioti said. "Nanette might be on the verge of making a bad choice. She doesn't really seem like she's working that hard on getting them of out there."

Plus, Cristin talked about the possibility of a Season 2 for “The Penguin,” saying of her character Sofia Falcone, “I would love to play her for as long as they would allow it.”

She added, "It was such a golden experience, like, really, truly."

She also dished on her upcoming project “Seven Sisters” with Elizabeth Olsen. “It's just a pilot for now, but I think that she's such a good actor," Cristin shared. "She's so great... I just met her for the first time and she's also so lovely, and I'm so interested about playing sisters.”

As for whether Elizabeth could pull her into the Marvel universe, Milioti laughed, "I don't know. I've knocked on their door. They're not really interested." She added that the "Batman" world is "where I should be."