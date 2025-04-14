Getty Images

Aimee Lou Wood is not a fan of the way she was portrayed on this week’s “Saturday Night Live.”

During a parody sketch called “White POTUS,” the sketch comedy show replaced characters from “The White Lotus” with President Donald Trump, his family, and other political figures.

At one point, the skit turns to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Jon Hamm) representing Walton Goggins’ character Rick. When, RFK talks about removing fluoride from the drinking water, Sarah Sherman appears as Aimee’s character Chelsea, sporting prosthetic teeth as a jab at what Wood refers to as her “big gap teeth.

Sherman says, “Fluoride? What’s that?”

Later, Wood took issue with the portrayal on her Instagram Stories, calling it “mean and unfunny.”

She shared someone else’s summary that said, “It was a sharp and funny skit until it suddenly took. Screeching turn into 1970’s misogyny,” adding her own commentary, “This sums up my view.”

Aimee shared in another post, “I am not thin skinned. I actually love being taken the piss out of when it’s clever and in good spirits. But the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth not bad teeth. I don’t mind caricature — I understand that’s what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on.”

She also said, "Yes, take the piss for sure — that’s what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”

Aimee insisted it wasn’t Sarah’s fault, saying, “Not hating on her, hating on the concept.”

She later posted that “SNL” had apologized to her.