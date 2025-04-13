Television April 13, 2025
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Supertease: Prenups, a Missing Groom & a Major Throuple Shocker!
Check out the midseason supertease for “90 Day Fiancé” for a look at all the drama still to come.
We get to see Mina, Jessica and Mahdi trying on wedding dresses, and a heated moment between Joan and Gregory’s mom!
Alliya is going over her prenup from Shawn and asks, “Do you think I want to steal all of your money?”
Meanwhile, Shekinah is searching for her missing groom, Sarper!
The tease ends with a shocker involving the throuple, as Matt and Amani find out Any’s real name is Brenda!
“90 Day Fiancé” airs Sundays on TLC.