The Major ‘The White Lotus’ Wardrobe Easter Egg You Might Have Missed!

Fabio Lovino/HBO

**SPOILER ALERT**

Days later, people are still talking about “The White Lotus” Season 3 finale!

In the episode, Aimee Lou Wood’s character Chelsea dies, but did her wardrobe have a hidden Easter egg about her fate all along?

Chelsea’s “stay gold” necklace was a major clue that she would be killed off!

The phrase is most likely referencing the novel “The Outsiders.” In the book, a dying Johnny Cade tells Ponyboy Curtis, “Stay gold, Ponyboy, stay gold.”

“Extra’s” Jenny Taft recently spoke with “The White Lotus” costume designer Alex Bovaird about creating all the characters’ resort-chic looks, from Victoria Ratliff’s Southern style to Rick’s rugged and mysterious vibes and more.

As for how she collaborated with different brands to bring her vision to life, Bovaird explained, “These are wealthy people, so we wanted them to have some designer clothing, so we went from the Hermès and the Valentino and Cartier down to flea market finds because we want to have a huge variety.”